Sarvam to build defence AI for Indian Armed Forces: Why India's military is turning to homegrown AI models, explained

Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI has been roped in by the Indian Armed Forces to build artificial intelligence (AI) applications for the Army, Air Force, and the Indian Navy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarvam and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), which comes under the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

"HQ Integrated Defence Staff and Sarvam #AI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on AI applications, research, knowledge management, training and decision-support across the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force," the HQ IDS said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"The partnership will focus on building secure, sovereign and scalable AI capabilities, with strong emphasis on data sovereignty and ensuring responsible AI based solutions," it also said.

This engagement comes as the Indian government seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign technology in sensitive military applications and develop AI systems which can be deployed within India's own security infrastructure.

"Sarvam exists to build AI in India, for India. The core of that mission is to put the country's own intelligence into the systems it depends on," The Economic Times quoted the company's co-founder Pratyush Kumar as saying.

The defence work done by the Bengaluru-based company is done by its firewalled division, Chanakya, which is focussed on mission-critical applications.

Also Read | Sarvam AI’s Saaras V4 brings multilingual voice AI to 22 Indian languages

What makes Sarvam the go-to firm for security-related AI development is its attempt to combine homegrown foundation models, Indian-language technologies and deployment infrastructure into a single AI stack.

Advertisement

What makes Sarvam the go-to choice for defence contracts Sarvam has developed its own large language models (LLMs), including the Sarvam 105B, which is a model with 105 billion parameters which the firm says was trained from scratch in India using resources provided to it under the IndiaAI Mission.

Unlike companies which build applications on top of third-party models, Sarvam develops foundational models as well as supporting technologies for speech, translation and document processing. This gives the company greater control over customisation and deployment, although the actual advantages depend on how the models perform in specific applications.

The language capabilities of Sarvam's models can be particularly relevant in a country like India, where there are multiple official languages. The Saaras speech-recognition models developed by Sarvam support all 22 scheduled languages of India. Its document-intelligence technology is designed to extract information from complex documents, forms, as well as handwritten text.

Advertisement

Also Read | IndiGo backs Sarvam AI to bring agentic AI into airline operations

Why sovereign AI matters for the armed forces AI for the armed forces raises questions beyond the accuracy of a model. The location of data, control over software updates, dependence on external service providers, and access permissions can all have national-security implications.

Using a model that has been developed in India and can be deployed within a controlled environment can give the Indian armed forces greater flexibility over such issues.

Notably, Sarvam is not alone in India's defence AI push. BharatGen, a government-backed initiative, is also developing multilingual as well as multimodal models. Other Indian firms like Gnani.ai have focused on speech and voice technologies, while startups across the country are exploring AI applications for surveillance, data analysis and defence equipment.

Advertisement

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.