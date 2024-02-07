Satya Nadella applauds Karya's localized approach: Pune woman train AI datasets with Marathi language skills
Satya Nadella expresses excitement about collaborating with Karya, an ethical data company aiming to revolutionize dataset creation. In Pune, Baby Rajaram Bokale, a key contributor, enriches AI models by reading stories in Marathi, enhancing datasets.
On a visit to India, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with changemakers like the Karya team. Karya, meaning "work that gives you dignity" in Sanskrit, is making waves as the "ethical data company," aiming to transform the creation of datasets in India and beyond.