On a visit to India, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with changemakers like the Karya team. Karya, meaning "work that gives you dignity" in Sanskrit, is making waves as the "ethical data company," aiming to transform the creation of datasets in India and beyond.

As per a Microsoft blogpost, at the heart of Karya's mission is the mantra "Earn, learn, and grow." The organization, born as a Microsoft Research project in Bengaluru in 2017, is working on the approach to dataset creation.

By leveraging an unconventional workforce, Karya is building high-quality and ethical datasets and also lifting people out of poverty and equipping them with the skills to thrive in the digital economy, added the blog.

One remarkable story from Karya unfolds in Kharadi, Pune, where Baby Rajaram Bokale, a 53-year-old entrepreneur, plays a pivotal role. After her day's work, Bokale contributes to training AI models by reading stories aloud in Marathi, her native language. Simultaneously, she immerses herself in valuable lessons about personal finance embedded in these narratives. The stories, designed to be both informative and entertaining, cover topics such as banking, savings, and fraud prevention.

"I'm proud that my voice is getting recorded, and someone is about to learn Marathi thanks to my voice," says Bokale. As per Microsoft, Bokale’s participation not only enriches AI models but also enhances her own digital literacy.

"Now I'm able to do more interesting things with my smartphone," she stated.

Bokale has acquired the skills to make payments using India's UPI payment system and has gained proficiency in utilizing her smartphone for various banking tasks, among other capabilities.

The unconventional workforce assembled by Karya operates mainly in rural areas, providing meaningful employment opportunities. The datasets generated not only contribute to the global pool for AI research but also enable the development of technology tailored for under-resourced languages, benefiting millions who would otherwise struggle to access essential digital tools.

