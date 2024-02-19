Search quality crisis: AI chatbots challenge Google and Bing amid user dissatisfaction, suggested German research
In recent months, concerns about the declining quality of search engine results from Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo have sparked a debate on the effectiveness of these platforms. German researchers have suggested that the influx of sponsored or spammy links, combined with questionable search engine optimization techniques, is diluting the authenticity of search results.