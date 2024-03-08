Should AI be open-source? Behind the tweetstorm over its dangers
SummaryWar of tweets between prominent venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Vinod Khosla underscores opposing views over how generative AI should be developed and distributed.
Two of venture capital’s most prominent figures, Marc Andreessen and Vinod Khosla, spent the past several days throwing jabs on X over one of Silicon Valley’s most divisive topics: Should artificial intelligence be developed in the open or behind closed doors?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more