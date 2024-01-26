Should You Use ChatGPT for Medical Advice?
Lisa Ward , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 26 Jan 2024, 11:41 AM IST
SummaryYes, patients and doctors can use chatbots for certain types of questions, experts say. But beware of the shortcomings.
If you have chest pain, should you ask a chatbot, like ChatGPT, for medical advice? Should your doctor turn to AI for help with a diagnosis?
