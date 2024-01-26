Should You Use ChatGPT for Medical Advice?

COHEN: Patients have a right to be informed they are interacting with an AI chatbot, especially if they may think they are talking with an actual clinician. Whether or not you have a right to know about all AI in your care is another matter. For example, if the first look at an X-ray was done by an AI and reviewed by a radiologist, I am not sure if a right of informed consent applies. When the AI is an adjunct to a decision, we are in a very different category than when a patient is interacting with an AI and has no idea.