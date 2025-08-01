Silicon Valley’s new strategy: Move slow and build things
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
Big tech companies are becoming infrastructure companies—just like the steel and railroad giants of old.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There’s a point in every technological cycle when engineers and inventors are rapidly innovating. The spoils go to those who “move fast and break things," to quote 2010s-era Mark Zuckerberg.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story