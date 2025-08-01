Silicon Valley’s new strategy: Move slow and build things

Back in 2003, when Moorhead was an executive at AMD, his company sold Google some of its earliest systems for building out its data-center infrastructure as cheaply as possible. What had been expensive boxes—basically PCs on steroids—at the beginning of this century evolved in two decades into vast arrays of rack servers that facilitate today’s internet and the explosive growth of AI supercomputers. All of this IT infrastructure and its support systems are our generation’s railroads and steel mills, he adds.