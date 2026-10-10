AI Tool of the Week: this Gemini feature lets you save prompts as skills

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Skills in Gemini.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Skills in Gemini.
What problem does it solve?
Every professional has a handful of prompts they end up retyping every week: the CEO's preferred proposal format, the client email tone, the vendor checklist.
What problem does it solve?
Every professional has a handful of prompts they end up retyping every week: the CEO's preferred proposal format, the client email tone, the vendor checklist.
You paste the instructions, re-upload templates and explain the same requirements again. The output still drifts. The know-how lives in someone's notes, old prompts or memory, rather than in the AI tool itself.
Skills in Gemini fix that. You save instructions and reference files once as a named skill, then call it by typing "/" and its name. Instead of rebuilding the same prompt every time, you turn a repeatable way of working into something you can run again.
How to access: https://gemini.google.com/app,
What can it do?
- Stop retyping prompts: save your best instructions once and run them with a slash
- Stack your standards: combine tone, format and brand rules in one prompt
- Scale expert know-how: turn the team expert's checklist into a skill everyone uses
Example
A sales director sends three client proposals a week and needs each one in the same structure and voice. Here's how it plays out:
- Build the skill: Ask "create a skill called proposal-builder: executive summary, client problem, approach, pricing table, next steps"
- Attach the template: Add last quarter's winning proposal as a PDF reference file
- Run it in one line: Type "/proposal-builder for a 200-seat logistics client, decision in 30 days"
- Stack a voice skill: Add "/brand-voice" to keep the tone formal and crisp
- Switch formats: Ask "turn this into a five-slide outline" and the same rules carry over
- Share with the team: Draft the skill in Docs with the skill builder so colleagues can comment and enable it
What makes Skills in Gemini special?
- Stackable by design: several skills run together in one prompt, which Gems never allowed
- Open and portable: built on SKILL.md, so skills move across AI platforms
- Lives where you work: call skills with @ in the Gemini side panel in Gmail, Docs, Slides and Drive
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.