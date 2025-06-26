In a slowing job market, this is what could get you that tech job at a higher salary
Data collated by Mint showed that AI-related roles have risen by up to 80%. Further, having AI skills on résumés can lead to candidates drawing up to 64% higher salaries—showing that despite an overall lull in jobs, AI roles are reigning supreme.
Mumbai/New Delhi: If you have ‘AI engineering’ in your résumé, your odds of getting hired—despite the ongoing slowdown in India’s top IT services firms—are significantly higher, and so is the pay. This holds true even for non-tech roles, or when companies are hiring more for optics than necessity, simply to showcase AI capabilities in their workforce.
Data analysed by Mint from three staffing research and analysis firms—Careernet, Naukri and Xpheno—showed this singular leaning towards artificial intelligence or AI in enterprises’ hunt for the right candidate.