Take Himanshu Kohli, a 35-year-old mid-career engineer with a Big Tech firm in Seattle, US. According to Kohli, “there is only demand for AI engineers, that too at a higher level", in the US—a big ground of jobs for Indian tech graduates migrating abroad. “There is demand, but for sharper skills; no one is currently recruiting for roles that are capable of being taken care of by AI itself, such as basic coding," Kohli said.