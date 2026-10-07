Smart glasses privacy concerns grow: Norway, Australia, UK and US curb Meta Ray-Ban use

Smart glasses are moving from a futuristic gadget to a growing privacy concern as governments, courts, regulators, and businesses rethink where camera-equipped wearables are allowed. The most prominent feature is Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which can capture photos, videos and audio and use AI capabilities, yet appear to be just regular glasses. The concern is that people nearby may not know when they are being recorded.

The debate has intensified after Norway proposed a temporary ban on AI glasses in certain public areas. Australia is looking at limitations in the government sector, and courts in the UK and the US have already done so in their jurisdictions. Recent cases in France and the Dutch firms have placed pressure on Meta and other smart glasses makers, Reuters reported.

Norway moves towards a temporary ban Norway is making the strongest regulatory move. The Norwegian government, on 5 October, announced its intention to propose a temporary ban on AI glasses in specific public locations, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events.

Schools, childcare centres, health care facilities, gyms and places with changing rooms could also be included in the proposal. Torgeir Micaelsen, Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance of Norway, expressed concern that some people might be photographed, filmed or recorded without their awareness. Norway also intends to establish an expert group to recommend lasting rules.

Australia explores work restrictions Australia is also reviewing the technology. The federal government in September announced it was considering limiting the use of smart glasses with cameras in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns, Reuters reported.

The move comes as Australian authorities separately work on broader privacy reforms covering emerging technologies. On 31 August, Attorney-General Michelle Rowland announced that one of the technologies of concern was smart glasses that used AI as more people gain access to such devices.

UK and US courts restrict smart glasses In the UK, courts have banned the use of Meta smart glasses due to existing restrictions on recordings in court. On 20 August, the UK Cinema Association also announced that some cinema operators were rolling out measures to limit or ban the use of camera-enabled smart glasses due to privacy and film piracy concerns, Reuters reported.

Starting 20 July, the Unified Court System in New York, USA, banned smart glasses in courthouses. The rule applies to all eyewear that has a camera, microphone or other technology that can record audio or video.

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Privacy backlash spreads across Europe The problem is also spreading to France and the Netherlands. The investigations by Paris prosecutors were initiated in September after complaints of women being filmed without their consent through connected glasses.

Meanwhile, Dutch retailer Hans Anders suspended sales of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium on 2 October, citing growing public and political concerns.

Meta claims that the glasses include an LED light to indicate when they're recording and anti-tampering features. However, regulators and governments are increasingly wondering if that protection is sufficient.