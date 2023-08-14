Smoothie Bowls With Tofu and Cheerios: The Hazards of Making AI Your Meal Planne

Jenn Burt, a vegan with a carnivorous husband and four young kids, hoped the latest AI tools would take some stress out of meal planning.

When she asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT for recipes based on an upcoming grocery delivery, it gave her several enticing ideas. It also suggested a smoothie bowl of silken tofu, lentils, lemon juice and olives—topped with chocolate strawberry Cheerios “for crunch."

“I think it misunderstood the assignment," says Burt, who lives in Norfolk County, Mass.

A growing number of health-conscious consumers are trying out whether artificial intelligence chatbots can develop meal plans to help them save time, lose weight and even manage chronic conditions. Nutritional health professionals say: Take the results with a pinch of salt.

For generally healthy people who understand the platform’s limitations, ChatGPT can be a useful tool, registered dietitians and doctors say. The bot’s meal-plan snafus have included weird recipes and inaccurate nutrition info, according to nutrition professionals and consumers. More seriously, it has suggested meals with ingredients that could be dangerous for some people. For people with medical issues or disordered eating tendencies, health professionals warn, it may do more harm than good.

When asked for advice on certain topics including investing, medicine and nutrition, ChatGPT often provides caveats that a user should consult a professional. A spokesperson for OpenAI pointed to the company’s usage policies, which state the platform is “not fine-tuned to provide medical information," and said the company encourages users to double-check information from ChatGPT because it can be inaccurate.

Nutrition researchers in Geneva tested the bot’s ability to write meal plans for someone undergoing a type of dialysis treatment for kidney failure. The recommendations included high-potassium foods, like spinach, that aren’t advisable in high quantities for people with kidney damage, says Angeline Chatelan, a registered dietitian and lead author of a forthcoming study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Another team of researchers in Poland found that ChatGPT included almond milk in meal recommendations for nut-free diets.

About half of registered dietitian Angel Cunningham’s clients have used ChatGPT for help with things like meal planning, she says. The chatbot’s responses often include inaccurate or outdated nutrition information, says Cunningham, who has reviewed the AI’s meal plans with clients.

“I have not seen one yet that has been without error," says Cunningham, who is based in West Virginia.

She was also disappointed to see the bot ask users for their desired calorie count. If prompted, the AI chatbot will write a 700-calorie-a-day meal plan, with caveats that the plan could be unsafe and may not provide all the necessary nutrients.

“It’s trained to give users answers to the questions they’re asking as opposed to using the clinical judgment about whether or not they’re asking the right question in the first place," says Jamie Stang, a professor of public health nutrition at the University of Minnesota.

Blakely Scott, 32, a user experience designer in Atlanta, used ChatGPT in May to create a meal plan. Recipes including a honey-glazed sticky tofu were tasty, she says, and she enjoyed using a plug-in that allowed her to add the ingredients directly to her Instacart shopping cart.

But blips—such as issues using the plug-in on her cellphone and leaving out essential ingredients in recipe lists—kept her from using it again.

Some users have also complained that the bot forgets their previously stated allergies and dietary restrictions, offering meat-based recipes to vegetarians, for example.

On Wednesday, ChatGPT expanded access to a feature that could help users with allergies or other dietary restrictions. The feature lets people add custom instructions for the bot to consider in all future responses. So you could add a custom instruction that you are allergic to nuts, and the bot would take that into account each time it responds to your questions.

The chatbot will state, when asked about its limitations, that its knowledge is based only on data up to September 2021 and may include non-reputable or unreliable sources.

To test it out ourselves, we asked ChatGPT to recommend a week’s worth of vegetarian meals that would provide 65 grams of protein a day. The results provided estimates for the amount of protein in each meal or snack without offering portion sizes, such as: “sliced bell peppers with guacamole (6g protein)."

One small green bell pepper and two tablespoons of guacamole contain less than one gram of protein each, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. When asked for the source of the protein estimates, the platform stated, “my response was incorrect, and I should not have provided specific protein values without the necessary information."

Numerical responses that require calculations or estimates for costs, calories or macronutrients are among the platform’s biggest weaknesses, says Richard Batt, a U.K.-based AI consultant. Most users treat the chatbot as they would a human expert, he says. But in reality, with any query the AI is just looking for patterns in word associations to predict what the words in its response should be.

Plenty of users have shared positive experiences, saying the platform helps them try new foods, eat more healthfully, and take a cumbersome task off their plate—all for free.

After several rounds of honing requests to ChatGPT, Garnet Bugbee, a 43-year-old jeweler in Portland, Ore., who uses they as a pronoun, ended up with a monthly meal plan and shopping list within a $280 budget. They asked ChatGPT to estimate prices at a low-cost grocery store in their area, and say its estimates were nearly spot on.

Burt, the mother of four in Massachusetts, says she appreciates the meal-planning help despite the bot’s limitations. She often asks it to help her come up with meal ideas based on leftover ingredients.

“I have these extra cans of chickpeas, what can I do?" she says she asks the bot. “Please tell me because I can’t spend another minute of brainpower on trying to feed these people."

Write to Alex Janin at alex.janin@wsj.com