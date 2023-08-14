Smoothie Bowls With Tofu and Cheerios: The Hazards of Making AI Your Meal Planne
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Summary
- Nutritionists advise taking ChatGPT recipes with a grain of salt (and maybe adding a little salt, too)
Jenn Burt, a vegan with a carnivorous husband and four young kids, hoped the latest AI tools would take some stress out of meal planning.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less