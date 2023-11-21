So you’re a ChatGPT user. Now what?

After a Friday ousting of Sam Altman, one of tech’s most-visible chief executives, OpenAI’s board named Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati the interim CEO. And then it named another interim CEO, former Twitch head Emmett Shear. By Monday, the majority of the company’s staff said they’d walk unless the board resigns and reinstates Altman. Microsoft, meanwhile, said it is hiring Altman. (Though that also could change!) This is moving quickly, so check WSJ.com for the latest.

