SoftBank is powering up again: “If you have a deal, we have the money”
Summary
The Masayoshi Son-led company has seen a steady lineup of its portfolio companies that have gone public this year, giving it billion dollars in gains.
After a two-year hiatus in India, the world's biggest technology investor is on the move again. Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank is now examining Indian startups pursuing artificial intelligence (AI), the technology world's sunrise sector.
