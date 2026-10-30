Sridhar Vembu AI bubble comments: 'Any job performed on computer has this risk now - The risk is getting ever more real'

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has warned that artificial intelligence is increasingly threatening computer-based jobs, saying a single skilled individual using AI could potentially perform work that would otherwise require 10 people.

He cautioned that the risk of job displacement is becoming more real, even though it does not necessarily mean that 90% of people working on computers will become unemployed.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Vembu said AI could significantly change how businesses hire and distribute work, triggering a major shift across industries. He acknowledged that the transition could be painful for workers as companies adapt to the technology and rethink their workforce requirements.

“Any job performed on the computer has this risk now: one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people,” Vembu said.

“The risk is getting ever more real,” he added.

The Zoho co-founder clarified that the development does not automatically mean that most people in these professions will lose their jobs.

“This does not mean 90% of people working on a computer will have no work at all,” he said.

Vembu pointed out that the technology could also create opportunities for industries and businesses that previously could not afford to hire specialised professionals.

Advertisement

“Industries that previously could not afford to hire software engineers or digitial marketers could afford them now, for example,” he said.

He described the process as a broader economic adjustment, warning that the transition would not necessarily be smooth for workers.

“What it does mean is a rebalancing across the economy and that is painful when we go through it,” he further mentioned.

Vembu stated workers and businesses should recognise that AI-led changes are approaching and prepare for the disruption rather than dismissing the possibility of widespread workplace transformation.

“The only thing we can do is to accept that it is coming and be prepared for it,” he said.

Advertisement

Zoho cuts marketing spending, puts salary hikes on hold Meanwhile, Zoho Corporation has put its annual salary hikes on hold and reduced marketing spending as it grapples with rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs and an uncertain outlook for the software industry, Vembu said on October 13, Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Vembu described the employment outlook across the global software sector as "grim". He said Zoho has maintained a stable workforce for the past 18 months and is trying to avoid large-scale job cuts.

"The business outlook for software is uncertain, and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) A massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centres and b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control," Vembu said.

Advertisement

He also pointed to a "challenging geopolitical backdrop" as another factor adding to the company's operational difficulties.

Detailing the steps taken to manage the financial pressures, Vembu said the company has scaled back its marketing budget and informed employees that annual salary increases would not take place this year.

"We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apologised for not being able to avoid this," he said.

Vembu thanked employees for understanding the company's position as it navigates the challenging business environment.

Zoho aims to avoid mass layoffs amid software job concerns Despite the cost pressures, the company intends to make efforts to prevent widespread job cuts, Vembu said. However, he warned that the broader employment situation in the software industry remains concerning.

Advertisement

He said the company is undergoing a significant transformation as it adapts to changes in the technology landscape and the growing influence of AI.

"We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us," Vembu said.

He reiterated that Zoho would work towards avoiding mass layoffs, even as uncertainty over the future of the software business continues.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X