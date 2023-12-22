India's Jawan, Pathaan, IPL among Wikipedia's most read articles; ChatGPT tops the chart! Here's the full list
The top three articles on English Wikipedia in 2023 were ChatGPT, the annual list of deaths, and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The United States had the highest access to Wikipedia.
In 2023, Wikipedia's most-read articles included ChatGPT, reflecting its widespread impact. Notable entries featured India's "Jawan" and "Pathaan," alongside the IPL, highlighting a cultural influence. The list, led by ChatGPT, underscores diverse global interests, with cricket and entertainment prominently featured, reported AP.