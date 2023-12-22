In 2023, Wikipedia's most-read articles included ChatGPT, reflecting its widespread impact. Notable entries featured India's "Jawan" and "Pathaan," alongside the IPL, highlighting a cultural influence. The list, led by ChatGPT, underscores diverse global interests, with cricket and entertainment prominently featured, reported AP.

In a little over a year since its inception, OpenAI's ChatGPT has surged in public awareness, penetrating sectors like education, healthcare, law, and even religious sermons. The chatbot's presence has sparked discussions on the promises and potential risks of generative AI, extensively chronicled on its Wikipedia page.

The second-highest viewed Wikipedia article was the annual list of deaths, maintaining its consistent popularity after securing the #4 and #1 positions in 2022 and 2021. Notable individual entries, such as those for Matthew Perry and Lisa Marie Presley, drew substantial interest.

Interesting, the much-anticipated 2023 Cricket World Cup secured the third spot on Wikipedia's top 25 articles this year. Additionally, three other cricket-related entries, including the Indian Premier League at #4, made their debut on the list, marking the first inclusion of cricket content since the inception of Wikimedia Foundation tracking in 2015.

"Barbenheimer," Taylor Swift, and other topics influenced our internet reading in 2023. Here are the top 25 articles on English Wikipedia this year:

ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews

Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 pageviews

2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 pageviews

Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 pageviews

Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 pageviews

Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 pageviews

J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 pageviews

Jawan (film): 21,791,126 pageviews

2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 pageviews

Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 pageviews

The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 pageviews

Taylor Swift: 19,418,385 pageviews

Barbie (film): 18,051,077 pageviews

Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 pageviews

Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 pageviews

Premier League: 16,604,669 pageviews

Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 pageviews

United States: 16,240,461 pageviews

Elon Musk: 14,370,395 pageviews

Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 pageviews

India: 13,850,178 pageviews

Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 pageviews

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 pageviews

Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 pageviews

Andrew Tate: 12,728,616 pageviews

As per the Wikimedia Foundation, the compilation of this top 25 list relied on English Wikipedia data as of November 28. The nonprofit plans to release updated figures for the entire year on January 3, 2024.

According to data provided by the Wikimedia Foundation to the wire, the leading countries in terms of overall access to English Wikipedia in 2023 are the United States (33.2 billion), followed by the United Kingdom (9 billion), India (8.48 billion), Canada (3.95 billion), and Australia (2.56 billion).

(With inputs from AP)

