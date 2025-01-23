Mint Primer | Stargate Wars: Where is India in the AI infra race?
SummaryProject Stargate is a $500-billion joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank, and MGX to build AI-focused infrastructure including data centres across the US over the next four years—Trump’s first major business initiative since returning to office.
Donald Trump has announced a $500-billion venture called Stargate (the name is inspired by sci-fi) to build AI-focused data centres and other infrastructure in the US. The aim is to lead in AI, create 100,000 jobs, and outpace China. Mint explores the implications for India: