Mint Primer | Stargate Wars: Where is India in the AI infra race?

What more does India need to do?

India will build AI infrastructure using 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing unit) through public-private partnerships but it must address restrictions on US AI chip exports. Ajai Chowdhry, founder of HCL and chairman of the EPIC Foundation and National Quantum Mission of India, says Stargate shows the “serious intent" of the US to take control of AI and own all large language models (LLMs). Dubbing Stargate as the “weaponisation of tech", he believes India must create its “own AI doctrine" by controlling its data.