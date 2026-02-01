Stop panicking about AI. Start preparing
There is time to adapt. Use it wisely
Solving fiendish maths problems, making complex medical diagnoses, conjuring up new software in moments: the feats of generative AI get more impressive by the day. But anxiety about its social consequences is mounting, too. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the imf, has warned of a job-crushing “tsunami". Sir Demis Hassabis, boss of Google DeepMind, a leading ai lab, says he would support a slowing of innovation to allow society to adapt. Jamie Dimon, high priest of American finance, says governments should ban lay-offs if it “saves society". The scene seems set for wrenching upheaval.