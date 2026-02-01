Stop panicking about AI. Start preparing

Many jobs require skills that are hard to automate, such as judgment or empathy. AI tools could make these roles more productive, lucrative and even more enjoyable: think of a doctor liberated from paperwork. And new technology tends to create jobs; already there is a rise in white-collar jobs that are so new they have no label in the statistics. Yet some roles also look dangerously exposed to automation. Much back-office work involves simple tasks and following a script. Young people in entry-level positions are often asked to crunch data, or summarise reports—precisely the sort of things ais excel at.