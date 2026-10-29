Strategic shift or temporary delay? Azure revenue jumps 48%, so why is Microsoft lowering AI spending forecast? Decoded

Microsoft has lowered its 2026 capital expenditure forecast by $5 billion despite strong growth in its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud business, raising questions about whether the move reflects a strategic shift or delays in infrastructure expansion. The company now expects capital expenditure of $170 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $175 billion, as some computing capacity from third-party providers is expected to arrive later than planned.

The revision comes as major technology companies continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, even as concerns grow over the costs and practical challenges of building data centres.

Why Microsoft lowered its AI spending forecast Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood announced the revised forecast during the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. She said delays in third-party "GPU-as-a-Service contracts" had pushed some expected computing capacity into the second half of the fiscal year.

These contracts allow companies to access computing power built around graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for training and running AI models. Microsoft has partnered with external providers to meet growing demand for AI computing services.

The delays may reflect wider infrastructure challenges facing the industry. Several AI data centre projects have encountered obstacles, including electricity shortages and local opposition, which can slow the deployment of new computing capacity.

Hood said Microsoft expects capital expenditure to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year as the delayed capacity becomes available.

The revised forecast therefore does not necessarily signal a retreat from AI investment. Instead, it suggests that the timing of infrastructure deployment is influencing the company's near-term spending plans.

Azure revenue jumps 48% as Microsoft reports strong results Microsoft reported revenue of $92.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, up 19% from a year earlier. Azure revenue rose 48% to more than $33 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

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The results highlight a contrast between Microsoft's strong cloud growth and its lower capital expenditure forecast. Demand for Azure services remains robust as businesses use cloud computing to run AI applications and support increasingly complex workloads.

AI infrastructure delays complicate Big Tech spending Microsoft's revised outlook comes amid growing scrutiny of the vast sums technology companies are committing to AI infrastructure. Building and operating data centres requires substantial investment in advanced chips, servers, electricity and cooling systems.

Microsoft had kept its capital expenditure forecast unchanged in the previous quarter, even as several cloud companies continued to increase their spending projections.

Infrastructure delays can complicate these plans, particularly when companies rely on external providers for additional computing capacity. A delay in delivery may push expenditure into a later period without necessarily reducing the overall investment planned.

The distinction is important for investors evaluating whether AI revenues can justify the industry's enormous infrastructure costs.

Is Microsoft changing its AI investment strategy? For now, the available evidence points more towards a delay in computing capacity than a fundamental change in Microsoft's AI strategy. Hood expects spending to accelerate in the second half of the fiscal year, while Azure's 48% revenue growth indicates continued demand for Microsoft's cloud services.

The company has not announced a broader retreat from AI infrastructure investment. Whether the spending forecast rises again will depend, in part, on when the delayed capacity becomes available.