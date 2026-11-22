Google has pledged $5 million to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to accelerate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research and develop India's next generation of scientific and technical talent.

In a blog post published on November 21, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the funding, saying it would support researchers and students at the institute across three key areas: advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building.

The funding will support applied AI research in areas such as Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology, according to the blog post.

Under the educational opportunities pillar, Google plans to support the expansion of AI training programmes and curriculum development for students, faculty and teachers.

The third pillar, AI capacity building, will focus on strengthening the institute's AI frameworks and tools to enhance the technological ecosystem across the campus.

Sundar Pichai on Google's IIT Kharagpur partnership Pichai, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, said the institute was undertaking research in areas such as Indic languages, agriculture and education, and that Google was looking to accelerate its impact through the partnership.

"IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership," Pichai said in the blog post.

He added that he looked forward to seeing the collaboration shape opportunities for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur had shaped his own journey.

Pichai also highlighted India's growing role in innovation and said programmes such as this would help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring that the benefits of AI reach everyone in the country.

"Building AI that works for everyone requires deep collaboration and strong academic leadership," Google said in the post, adding that the funding would help IIT Kharagpur develop applied AI research and technological solutions that could benefit communities in India and beyond.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI that Google CEO and institute alumnus Sundar Pichai played a key role in facilitating the funding.

"We are proud of him (Sundar Pichai) as an alumnus who heads Google. We are thankful to Google for pledging the money, and Pichai assisted in IIT Kharagpur getting the money," Chakraborty said.

According to the director, the grant will be channelled through three broad areas: advanced AI research, educational opportunities and capacity building.

Additional $5 million pledge for data initiative In a separate development, another IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Jyoti Chatterjee, has pledged an additional $5 million as seed endowment for developing a next-generation data initiative, Chakraborty told PTI.