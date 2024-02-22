Google's latest stride in artificial intelligence (AI) technology comes in the form of Gemma, a pioneering innovation unveiled by Google DeepMind. Following closely on the heels of the recent launch of Gemini Pro 1.5 Pro, Gemma marks a significant step forward in the realm of open AI models.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, took to X platform to announce the advent of Gemma, describing it as "a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models for their class built from the same research & tech used to create the Gemini models."

Gemma has been unveiled by Google in two different versions: Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, each coming with pre-trained and instruction-tuned models. Google asserts that both variants have common foundational elements and infrastructure components with the Gemini models. The primary aim of developing Gemma is to provide developers and researchers with the tools needed for responsible AI development.

The new AI chatbot offers integration with a plethora of tools commonly used by Google Cloud developers, including Colab and Kaggle notebooks. Moreover, it extends support to popular frameworks such as JAX, PyTorch, Keras 3.0, and Hugging Face Transformers. Google emphasizes that Gemma's versatility enables it to operate across various platforms, from laptops and workstations to the Google Cloud infrastructure.

Highlighting its performance capabilities, Google asserts that Gemma outperforms significantly larger models across key benchmarks while upholding the company's stringent standards for safety and responsible outputs.

In conjunction with Vertex AI, Gemma opens doors for developers to construct generative AI applications tailored for lightweight tasks such as text generation, summarization, and Q&A. Additionally, it caters to real-time generative AI use cases demanding low latency. To further enhance Gemma's efficiency, Google has collaborated with Nvidia to optimize its compatibility with NVIDIA GPUs.

Developers keen on exploring Gemma can commence their journey today by leveraging Google Cloud services within Vertex AI and GKE environments.

