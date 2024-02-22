Sundar Pichai introduces Gemma: Google's State-of-the-Art open models for developers
Google introduces Gemma, a new AI model, as part of its ongoing advancements in AI technology. Gemma offers two versions, 2B and 7B, with pre-trained models for developers.
Google's latest stride in artificial intelligence (AI) technology comes in the form of Gemma, a pioneering innovation unveiled by Google DeepMind. Following closely on the heels of the recent launch of Gemini Pro 1.5 Pro, Gemma marks a significant step forward in the realm of open AI models.