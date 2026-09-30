Sundar Pichai joins Trump, Zuckerberg, Musk to sign White House Super Intelligence accord: AI safety measures explained

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday, 29 September, joined US President Donald Trump and leaders of six technological companies at the White House to sign the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. The voluntary pact, titled the ‘White House Accord on Super Intelligence: Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,’ calls on companies developing and deploying frontier AI models to establish internal controls, independent assessments and board-level oversight to manage safety risks.

The one-page accord was signed by Trump and executives of Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, NVIDIA and xAI. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson were among those at the White House meeting, but were not signatories. The White House presented the pledge as part of efforts to encourage more industry self-regulation of advanced AI development.

What did Sundar Pichai say? Pichai confirmed the agreement in a post on X on Tuesday. He said Google had invested hundreds of billions of dollars over the previous two years across its AI stack, with more investment planned.

Pichai said Google aims to build AI products that deliver value to consumers and businesses, invest in local communities and build public trust in technology. He also highlighted testing, evaluations, red-teaming and other measures to proactively detect misuse or misalignment in products and models before they go to market.

Pichai said the agreement and the Joint Commitment provide a platform for cooperation in the industry for safety standards.

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What are four layers of AI safety controls? The accord outlines four layers of controls and audits for companies developing and deploying frontier AI systems.

First, companies are expected to implement internal controls to track model capabilities and alignment during training and deployment, including cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats.

Second, companies are expected to empower an internal team to ensure that the controls, monitoring and detection systems are working as intended and that identified issues are addressed.

Third, companies are expected to work with independent external auditors or evaluators to assess whether the controls, monitoring and detection systems are operating as intended.

Fourth, companies are expected to designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee the process, receive reports from internal teams and external auditors or evaluators, and ensure that identified issues are addressed.

Is a ccord voluntary? The White House accord is voluntary and does not create legally binding obligations. Trump described it as “morally binding", while the framework leaves open the possibility that its measures could eventually be incorporated into law or regulations.