Sundar Pichai joins Trump, Zuckerberg, Musk to sign White House Super Intelligence accord: AI safety measures explained

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday, 29 September, joined US President Donald Trump and leaders of six technological companies at the White House to sign the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. The voluntary pact, titled the ‘White House Accord on Super Intelligence: Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,’ calls on companies developing and deploying frontier AI models to establish internal controls, independent assessments and board-level oversight to manage safety risks.

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The one-page accord was signed by Trump and executives of Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, NVIDIA and xAI. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson were among those at the White House meeting, but were not signatories. The White House presented the pledge as part of efforts to encourage more industry self-regulation of advanced AI development.

What did Sundar Pichai say? Pichai confirmed the agreement in a post on X on Tuesday. He said Google had invested hundreds of billions of dollars over the previous two years across its AI stack, with more investment planned.

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Pichai said Google aims to build AI products that deliver value to consumers and businesses, invest in local communities and build public trust in technology. He also highlighted testing, evaluations, red-teaming and other measures to proactively detect misuse or misalignment in products and models before they go to market.

Pichai said the agreement and the Joint Commitment provide a platform for cooperation in the industry for safety standards.

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What are four layers of AI safety controls? The accord outlines four layers of controls and audits for companies developing and deploying frontier AI systems.

First, companies are expected to implement internal controls to track model capabilities and alignment during training and deployment, including cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats.

Second, companies are expected to empower an internal team to ensure that the controls, monitoring and detection systems are working as intended and that identified issues are addressed.

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Third, companies are expected to work with independent external auditors or evaluators to assess whether the controls, monitoring and detection systems are operating as intended.

Fourth, companies are expected to designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee the process, receive reports from internal teams and external auditors or evaluators, and ensure that identified issues are addressed.

Is a ccord voluntary? The White House accord is voluntary and does not create legally binding obligations. Trump described it as “morally binding", while the framework leaves open the possibility that its measures could eventually be incorporated into law or regulations.

Along with Trump, the signatories are Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and xAI founder Elon Musk. The Associated Press reported on 29 September that the companies agreed to internal and external reviews as part of the voluntary framework.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.