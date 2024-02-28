Superhuman AI's latest innovation: Instant reply feature for better Email responses
Superhuman AI, in collaboration with OpenAI, introduces Instant Reply to enhance email productivity by offering precomputed draft replies. The tool aims to save users time by generating quick and detailed emails, positioning Superhuman AI as a comprehensive email companion.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) integration, Superhuman AI has emerged as a powerful tool, offering users an efficient email experience. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT, Superhuman AI has unveiled its latest feature – Instant Reply – aimed at further enhancing user productivity, reported HT Tech.