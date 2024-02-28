Superhuman AI's latest innovation: Instant reply feature for better Email responses

Superhuman AI, in collaboration with OpenAI, introduces Instant Reply to enhance email productivity by offering precomputed draft replies. The tool aims to save users time by generating quick and detailed emails, positioning Superhuman AI as a comprehensive email companion.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) integration, Superhuman AI has emerged as a powerful tool, offering users an efficient email experience. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT, Superhuman AI has unveiled its latest feature – Instant Reply – aimed at further enhancing user productivity, reported HT Tech.

As per the publication, with a focus on simplifying email communication, Superhuman AI has already gained traction by providing users with the ability to generate quick and detailed emails in a matter of seconds. The suite of AI features claims to save teams over 10 million hours annually, providing users with an extra four hours each week. The functionalities include drafting emails, summarizing documents, translating languages, and more, positioning Superhuman AI as a comprehensive email companion.

Instant Reply, the newest addition to Superhuman AI's repertoire, leverages artificial intelligence to automatically draft replies for emails. The company asserts that it presents users with three precomputed draft replies for every conversation, ready to be sent with just a tap or click. This feature follows the recent introduction of the Auto Summarize tool and the expansion of Superhuman AI to iPhone and iPad platforms.

Rahul Vohra, CEO of Superhuman, envisions a future where users wake up to an inbox filled with draft replies, streamlining the email response process. "Imagine waking up to an inbox where every email has a draft reply. You would simply edit, then send. Sometimes, you wouldn't even edit," said Vohra.

The Instant Reply feature is designed to match the voice and tone of previously sent emails, providing a consistent and personalized touch to generated drafts. Superhuman AI users can expect to access this feature in the coming days, further solidifying the tool's position as a leader in AI-driven email assistance. As companies continue to harness the power of artificial intelligence, Superhuman AI remains at the forefront, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of users in the digital era.

