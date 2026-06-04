Mint Explainer: what do the Supreme Court’s draft AI rules mean for India's justice system?

On 3 June the Supreme Court released draft regulations proposing a comprehensive framework for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in India’s judicial system, marking its first-ever attempt to formally regulate AI’s use in India's judiciary. It has invited public comments until 20 June.
The proposal rests on a simple core principle: AI may assist judicial work, but decision-making must remain exclusively with humans.
Mint takes a close look at the proposed guidelines and what they could mean for the future Indian courts.
Why did the court issue these draft rules?
The Supreme Court introduced the draft regulations to address the rapid integration of AI tools within the legal profession. The guidelines aim to establish clear boundaries as concerns mount over the potential misuse of these technologies.
The move follows several instances of AI hallucinations—incorrect or fabricated AI-generated content—being mistakenly included in court proceedings.