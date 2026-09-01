Synup's Sydekick brings AI automation to local SEO, listings and social media

Synup has launched Sydekick, an AI-powered agent designed to independently execute local marketing tasks for businesses and agencies. Unlike typical AI assistants that only offer recommendations, Synup says Sydekick can act directly on marketing workflows.

The launch marks a broader shift in Synup's business model as the company moves toward an AI-first platform, where software handles repetitive marketing tasks under human oversight, an approach the company says is especially useful for agencies and brands managing multiple locations.

Sydekick's core capabilities According to Synup, Sydekick can manage business listings, respond to reviews, publish social media content, handle local SEO and reporting, and monitor AI visibility. It can also run SEO audits, generate local content, and produce branded marketing assets such as landing pages and images.

The platform has been rebuilt on Synup's own AI models and inference layer, and includes persistent memory, allowing the agent to retain context across clients, locations, workspaces and conversations.

Sydekick integrates with more than 5,000 services, including collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, enabling marketing teams to work with the agent within their existing workflows.

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Built for agencies and multi-location brands Sydekick is designed for businesses managing repetitive marketing tasks across multiple locations. For example, the agent can analyse data, such as upcoming weather patterns, to identify locations that may be affected, then generate location-specific promotional content for approval before publishing.

Synup says 94% of Sydekick's proposed actions are approved without changes in live customer workspaces. The platform also includes audit logs, team assignments and usage tracking to keep human teams in the decision-making loop.

Usage-based pricing replaces seat-focused model Synup is also shifting its pricing structure, moving away from a primarily seat-based model to a usage-based approach tied to the number of AI actions performed. The company says users will be able to track usage by client and task, with a free trial and usage credits also available.

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Synup bets on AI that does the work The company is moving into a new stage by bringing together memory, inference and application tools into an end-to-end agentic platform, Ashwin Ramesh, the CEO of Synup, said.

The bigger significance of Sydekick is that it reflects where business software may be heading. The use of AI tools has shifted from “tell me how to do it” to “do it for me.”

The approval layer remains important for marketing teams, as it can save a substantial amount of time. Without human oversight, it might result in brand, accuracy and reputation risks.