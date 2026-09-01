Synup's Sydekick brings AI automation to local SEO, listings and social media

Synup has launched Sydekick, an AI-powered agent designed to independently execute local marketing tasks for businesses and agencies. Unlike typical AI assistants that only offer recommendations, Synup says Sydekick can act directly on marketing workflows.

The launch marks a broader shift in Synup's business model as the company moves toward an AI-first platform, where software handles repetitive marketing tasks under human oversight, an approach the company says is especially useful for agencies and brands managing multiple locations.

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Sydekick's core capabilities According to Synup, Sydekick can manage business listings, respond to reviews, publish social media content, handle local SEO and reporting, and monitor AI visibility. It can also run SEO audits, generate local content, and produce branded marketing assets such as landing pages and images.

The platform has been rebuilt on Synup's own AI models and inference layer, and includes persistent memory, allowing the agent to retain context across clients, locations, workspaces and conversations.

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Sydekick integrates with more than 5,000 services, including collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, enabling marketing teams to work with the agent within their existing workflows.

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Built for agencies and multi-location brands Sydekick is designed for businesses managing repetitive marketing tasks across multiple locations. For example, the agent can analyse data, such as upcoming weather patterns, to identify locations that may be affected, then generate location-specific promotional content for approval before publishing.

Synup says 94% of Sydekick's proposed actions are approved without changes in live customer workspaces. The platform also includes audit logs, team assignments and usage tracking to keep human teams in the decision-making loop.

Usage-based pricing replaces seat-focused model Synup is also shifting its pricing structure, moving away from a primarily seat-based model to a usage-based approach tied to the number of AI actions performed. The company says users will be able to track usage by client and task, with a free trial and usage credits also available.

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Synup bets on AI that does the work The company is moving into a new stage by bringing together memory, inference and application tools into an end-to-end agentic platform, Ashwin Ramesh, the CEO of Synup, said.

The bigger significance of Sydekick is that it reflects where business software may be heading. The use of AI tools has shifted from “tell me how to do it” to “do it for me.”

The approval layer remains important for marketing teams, as it can save a substantial amount of time. Without human oversight, it might result in brand, accuracy and reputation risks.

If Sydekick can reliably perform a variety of tasks while retaining human control, then AI agents may become more viable for agencies with hundreds or thousands of local business locations.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.