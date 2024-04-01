Taco Bell and Pizza Hut are going ‘AI-first,’ Yum’s new tech chief says
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Apr 2024, 05:06 PM IST
SummaryYum Brands has a vision for ‘AI-powered’ fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.
Yum Brands has a vision for “AI-powered" fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less