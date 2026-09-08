TCS bags ₹122.6 crore Odisha govt deal: AI, automation, analytics, security- what will OSWAS 3.0 change? What we know

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a contract worth ₹122.6 crore to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0).

The project aims to modernise the state's paperless governance system and will extend the company's partnership with the Odisha government by about six years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The new platform, powered by TCS DigiBOLT, will integrate workflow automation, analytics, security, and AI-enabled capabilities to provide a unified digital workplace for government departments.

It will facilitate digital file processing, electronic approvals, and real-time tracking across the state administration.

"Powered by modern microservices-based architecture, artificial intelligence, enhanced security, interoperability, and web accessibility, the platform will simplify administration by reducing friction in routine tasks and enable faster, informed decision-making from anywhere.

"With advanced capabilities, Odia language support, and deeper integration across government applications, OSWAS 3.0 platform will accelerate the journey from decision to implementation, delivering more efficient and outcome driven governance for people of Odisha," said Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, and Chairman of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

OSWAS originally began in 2009, when TCS introduced it to digitise file processing and official correspondence within the Odisha Secretariat. It was expanded in 2018 under version 2.0 to include directorates and districts. Currently, the system supports over 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users statewide.