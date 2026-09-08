TCS bags ₹122.6 crore Odisha govt deal: AI, automation, analytics, security- what will OSWAS 3.0 change? What we know

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India's leading IT services companies, has secured a contract worth ₹122.6 crore to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0).
The project will help modernise Odisha's paperless governance infrastructure and extend TCS's partnership with the state government by around six years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
"Powered by modern microservices-based architecture, artificial intelligence, enhanced security, interoperability, and web accessibility, the platform will simplify administration by reducing friction in routine tasks and enable faster, informed decision-making from anywhere.
"With advanced capabilities, Odia language support, and deeper integration across government applications, OSWAS 3.0 platform will accelerate the journey from decision to implementation, delivering more efficient and outcome driven governance for people of Odisha," said Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, and Chairman of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).
The upgraded system will be powered by TCS DigiBOLT and bring together workflow automation, analytics, security and artificial intelligence-enabled features on a unified digital workplace for government departments.
The platform is expected to streamline administrative processes by enabling digital file movement, electronic approvals and real-time monitoring across the state government.
OSWAS was first introduced in Odisha in 2009, when TCS helped digitise file processing and official correspondence within the state Secretariat.
The system was subsequently expanded in 2018 with the launch of OSWAS 2.0, extending its coverage to government directorates and districts.
At present, the platform is used across more than 4,600 government offices and has nearly 50,000 users throughout Odisha.
Sushil Jain, Head of Public Services India at TCS, said the next-generation platform would follow a "mobile-first" approach.
According to Jain, the upgraded system is intended to help government officials work with greater speed and visibility while improving accountability. It is also expected to support a more integrated and responsive administrative system across Odisha.
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