Teachers use AI to grade student work. It’s harsher than they are.
Sara Randazzo , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
SummaryPrograms can give students feedback faster, but some critics say AI shouldn’t be used to grade.
Generative artificial intelligence is spilling into the classroom—and not just from students looking for shortcuts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less