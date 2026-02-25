Tech firms aren’t just encouraging their workers to use AI. They’re enforcing it.

Around 42% of tech-industry workers said their direct manager expects AI use in day-to-day work as of last October, up from 32% just eight months before, according to a survey from AI consulting firm Section. And nearly half of tech and telecom companies are already reporting a positive return on their generative-AI investments, compared with 35% across all industries, according to a recent survey by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and market research consulting firm GBK Collective.