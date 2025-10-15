Tech is valued as if AI is the next smartphone. It isn’t.
Summary
Investors don’t care if AI stocks are pricey as long as companies deliver hefty profits. But what happens if those profits shrink a lot?
Stocks, especially those connected to the artificial intelligence trade, are expensive. Yet, that often doesn’t matter as long as companies deliver on profits.
