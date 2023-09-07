Tencent unveils Hunyuan: China's AI giant debuts powerful language model1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Tencent announces the availability of its large language AI model ‘Hunyuan’ as part of the competition among tech firms in China.
On Thursday, Tencent Holdings announced that its highly anticipated product, the large language artificial intelligence (AI) model "Hunyuan," is now available for companies, reported Reuters. This move comes as part of the ongoing competition among tech firms striving to establish themselves as China's AI leaders.