Thanks to AI, Business Technology Is Finally Having Its Moment
SummaryMore than a decade ago, the consumer experience was completely transformed by mobile apps and social media. Now AI is set to shake up enterprises.
Menlo Park, Calif.—The generative AI boom reflects a period of tech innovation that is ideally suited for revolutionizing the business world—unlike previous tech booms that favored the creation of big tech companies that served the consumer market.
