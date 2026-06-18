Tech executives have touted this as the year in which inference—the process by which AI models use computing firepower to respond to queries—will eat up the entire AI industry. That is starting to bear fruit.
The $13 Billion AI Startup Betting on Cheaper Alternatives to OpenAI, Anthropic
SummaryBaseten, part of a growing Silicon Valley ecosystem offering services to enable low-cost AI models, is raising $1.5 billion in a new round.
Tech executives have touted this as the year in which inference—the process by which AI models use computing firepower to respond to queries—will eat up the entire AI industry. That is starting to bear fruit.
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