The $900,000 AI Job Is Here
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Summary
- Salaries rise as employers such as Netflix and Walmart seek candidates with artificial-intelligence skills
American companies are in the midst of an AI recruiting frenzy, and some are willing to pay salaries approaching seven figures to hire top talent.
