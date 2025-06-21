The advertising industry parties in Cannes, with AI as its new plus-one

The guest list-only “cafe" run by Havas on the grounds of the Mondrian Hotel used AI to turn guests into 3-D characters in a movie using only a photo. The company last year said it would invest 400 million euros, or more than $429 million at the time, in AI development over the course of four years, a commitment similar to those made by rival holding companies. Now Bolloré is asking that his staff refer to AI agents as “teammates."