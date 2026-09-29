The AI boom meets a new kind of crypto scam

These issuers in turn lend their network access to providers of crypto cards. Among the largest of the issuers are Rain, Reap and Wirex. All three say they take their compliance responsibilities seriously. In January Rain raised $250m from VC funds, including big names like Iconiq and Lightspeed. The crypto providers sign up customers under their own brand. Between April and September the number of identifiable providers grew from around 100 to 250. The involvement of Visa and Mastercard enables the crypto providers to offer, via the issuers, cards carrying the two payments giants’ logos (as well as their own) that can be used anywhere in the world.