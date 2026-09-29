VENTURE CAPITALISTS are pouring so much money into artificial intelligence that little is left over for anything else. Some, though, retain a soft spot for an earlier mania: cryptocurrency finance. In the first half of this year crypto startups received $10bn in venture capital (VC) through nearly 750 deals. Besides using lots of computing power, AI and crypto have had little in common. But an investigation by The Economist suggests the two are tightly linked by a booming illicit trade.
The AI boom meets a new kind of crypto scam
SummaryIssuance of crypto-enabled credit and debit cards is surging. These cards connect crypto wallets to payment terminals used by ordinary businesses. They allow people in poor countries with unreliable currencies to transact in stablecoins pegged to sturdier foreign monies, notably the dollar.
VENTURE CAPITALISTS are pouring so much money into artificial intelligence that little is left over for anything else. Some, though, retain a soft spot for an earlier mania: cryptocurrency finance. In the first half of this year crypto startups received $10bn in venture capital (VC) through nearly 750 deals. Besides using lots of computing power, AI and crypto have had little in common. But an investigation by The Economist suggests the two are tightly linked by a booming illicit trade.
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