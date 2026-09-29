The AI boom meets a new kind of crypto scam

VENTURE CAPITALISTS are pouring so much money into artificial intelligence that little is left over for anything else. Some, though, retain a soft spot for an earlier mania: cryptocurrency finance. In the first half of this year crypto startups received $10bn in venture capital (VC) through nearly 750 deals. Besides using lots of computing power, AI and crypto have had little in common. But an investigation by The Economist suggests the two are tightly linked by a booming illicit trade.