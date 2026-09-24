The AI build-out is becoming the biggest economic bet in US history

Economists are divided over whether AI is now meaningfully hurting employment among white-collar workers. What is clear, however, is that the build-out is putting some workers in very high demand. AI was behind more than 750,000 new jobs in the U.S. from 2023 through 2026 to-date, according to LinkedIn estimates. And those jobs pay well: The median salary for AI-related job listings on LinkedIn is around $180,000, compared with $80,000 for all jobs. “It’s one of the robust areas of a very slow labor market,” said Kory Kantenga, LinkedIn’s head of economics for the Americas.