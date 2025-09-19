The AI CEO fighting Trump over the future of technology

Dueling personalities

A physics nerd who received a Ph.D. from Princeton University, Amodei dreamed of becoming a scientist. “I grew up in San Francisco in the whole tech boom. Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, they were all happening," he told The Wall Street Journal. “I had zero interest in it. None. Zero." He first saw the promise of AI as a tool to enable better healthcare research as a postdoc at Stanford University, he said at a company event in Washington Monday.