The AI clash: Why Obama is pushing for tougher federal rules as Trump unveils AI Force

Former US President Barack Obama has urged the federal government to impose tighter controls on the use of artificial intelligence, stating that market forces and the fear of litigation will not be enough to regulate more autonomous AI systems. He made the comments at a public discussion on September 18 at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, where he explained the rise in agentic AI and the business motives behind its advancement.

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Obama said that AI might be useful in fields like medical research, energy and scientific discovery, without necessarily needing to function independently on the internet. He also raised the possibility that companies' financial interests do not necessarily overlap with the need for increased protection. His remarks were made days before President Donald Trump's announcement of his plans to create an AI Force and a new AI czar, highlighting two different methods to regulating artificial intelligence.

Obama argues for federal AI oversight At the Colgate event, Obama stated the US government ought to control AI and not just businesses, which might be liable for economic damages if it fails. He likened AI to other regulated industries like the airlines or pharmaceutical and food manufacturing.

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Obama also indicated that there may be "at least a couple of years" lag time between the swift growth of AI and establishing a more comprehensive regulatory regime. He said the only way the industry can help is by voluntary restraint, which is the most practical approach until Congress and the executive branch take further steps.

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Why agentic AI is central to the debate Obama pointed particularly to the concerns of artificial intelligence systems that can function without a large amount of human involvement. Agentic AI is different from traditional chatbots, as it can carry out multiple tasks and connect with other services or execute actions in accordance with a user's commands.

Anthropic also has previous experience of challenges with AI agents, with unintentioned actions, misinterpretation of user instructions and prompt-injection attacks all cited as risks. The level of risk can increase when an AI system has access to files, email, code or other external tools.

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Obama's point was that the capabilities of AI in science or medicine did not necessarily mean that systems should be granted broad online autonomy. He also connected the trend towards increasingly standalone products to the business goals of technology companies to make products that can earn a profit and please investors.

Trump announces AI Force and AI czar Trump announced plans to form an AI Force and appoint an AI czar on September 19. The programme will safeguard and promote the US AI sector, he said, likening it to the country's investment in the Space Force in the past.

In his announcement, Trump didn't explain the proposed body's structure, budget, authority or launch date. Al Jazeera reported on September 19 that the administration had not yet provided details about the group or the appointment.

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The announcement comes on the heels of the Trump administration's June 2 executive order on advanced artificial intelligence. The order also mandates that the US avoid "overly burdensome regulation" but also that there be "coordinated action" on national-security risks that could come from advanced AI.

US AI policy faces competing priorities The new ones bring regulation, innovation and AI safety to the heart of the policy conversation in the United States. Obama wants more regulations and oversight; Trump wants to keep developing AI and be the leader.

The debate is also playing out against the backdrop of the increasing autonomy and capability of AI companies' systems. The policy question is not simply one of how powerful the AI models get, but one of what they are able to do and what access they have to it and what legal protections they have when they're operating away from human oversight.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.