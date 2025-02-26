The AI data-centre boom is a job-creation bust
Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 26 Feb 2025, 08:22 AM IST
SummaryTech and political leaders tout them as an employment bonanza, but data centers need very few workers in very large spaces.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The AI boom has sparked a surge in new data centers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less