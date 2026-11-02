The AI paradox: How Meta's ad business is benefiting from artificial intelligence, but Google is suffering

Last week, Google's parent company, Alphabet, reported disappointing results in its core search advertising business. Revenue from ads came in at $82 billion, missing expectations of $83.4 billion.

Chief business officer Philipp Schindler attributed ‌a larger-than-expected deceleration in search advertising growth to greater use of AI Mode, a chatbot interface for the search engine with which the company is still experimenting with ads. Google would begin rolling out advertisements in AI Mode to international markets, Schindler told a conference call.

Google vs Meta ad revenue In contrast, tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reported $63.1 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter.

While Google remained slightly ahead in terms of ad revenue, Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut is closing in on the search engine behemoth on its core business. The trend has been in favour of Meta for the past few years, and in April this year, it was reported that the social media company was on track to dethrone Google as the global leader in digital advertising revenue by the end of 2026.

What worked for Meta In a post on X, Simon Smith, EVP of Generative AI at Klick Health, a Canada-based health marketing agency, said that Meta's ad business benefits from AI and Google's search ad business suffers from it.

According to him, Meta benefits from AI by having:

Generating better ads for businesses that perform better

Better match those ads to users

Better algorithms keeping people on platforms longer

“All of this makes advertising on Meta platforms more valuable, which in turn leads businesses to bid more and spend more on ads there,” Smith added.

Why Google is lagging behind For Google, the aggressive push towards AI, including the Gemini chatbot and AI summaries in search results, has been a double-edged sword. In the earnings call last week, executives said that the strong growth of Google's AI Mode contributed to a deceleration in revenue growth because the company earns less ad revenue from AI than from traditional search.

That is because AI bots, including those from rivals like ChatGPT and Claude, are replacing search as a source of answers for many on the internet.

What is next for Google? Google CEO Sundar Pichai, however, remained optimistic that the company can adapt to how queries are made in AI Mode, which are, on average, three times longer than traditional searches, and new forms of activity are driving that query growth.

"I would view it as an expansion opportunity," Pichai said. "Just like a few years ago, being able to incorporate AI chat use cases in search allowed people to ask more and do more in search, which is what is playing out in our usage."